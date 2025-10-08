DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 260.0% in the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.32, for a total value of $542,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,500,313.72. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,679,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Salesforce from $404.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

CRM opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

