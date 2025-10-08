Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,089,765,000 after purchasing an additional 148,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,207.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,163.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

