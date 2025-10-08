Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 87.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $485,000. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in American Express by 167.6% during the second quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 7,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C lifted its position in American Express by 138.8% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 5,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 12.4% during the second quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 1.3%

AXP stock opened at $327.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.26. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $349.19.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.55.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

