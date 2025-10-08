Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.18.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $387.03 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $482.54 and a 200-day moving average of $488.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.