Somerville Kurt F Sells 942 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Somerville Kurt F lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.0% of Somerville Kurt F’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $17,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 82.7% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 27.1% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 116.7% during the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day moving average is $159.79. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

