Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Has $23.12 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $23,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 56,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

