iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,279,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,047,000 after buying an additional 802,170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,849,000 after buying an additional 633,905 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

