Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 521.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,316.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.3%

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $111.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 41.05%. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.31.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

