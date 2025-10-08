Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stock Holdings Cut by Shariaportfolio Inc.

Shariaportfolio Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 0.7% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $294.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $307.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The business had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

