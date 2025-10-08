Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $4.64 Million Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 17.0% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, with a total value of $114,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CB shares. HSBC cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.72.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.58 and its 200 day moving average is $282.08. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

