First Financial Group Corp Sells 99 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

First Financial Group Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,398 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

