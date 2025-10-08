Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.21. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.