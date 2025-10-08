Canopy Partners LLC Purchases 374 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Canopy Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 22.5% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 15.7% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,921.71. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $418.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Stryker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.10.

Stryker Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $369.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.86. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

