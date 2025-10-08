McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the second quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 32,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD stock opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $276.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.