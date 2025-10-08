Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $785,564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 55.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,053,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,613,000 after purchasing an additional 375,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after purchasing an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $657.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $695.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $692.97. The stock has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $532.65 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,800. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

