REAP Financial Group LLC Acquires 29,424 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of REAP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

