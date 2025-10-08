Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,384 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,949 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,163,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after acquiring an additional 857,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,768,000 after acquiring an additional 792,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.