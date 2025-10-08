Puzo Michael J Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Puzo Michael J lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 40,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ABBV opened at $233.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.14.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

