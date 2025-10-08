iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Holdings Lifted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

