Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $561,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Kentucky Trust Co raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 143 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $363.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.44 and a 200 day moving average of $352.42.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.80 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Baird R W lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

