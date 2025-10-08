Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $231.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.