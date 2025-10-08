Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $255.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average of $235.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

