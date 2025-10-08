Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 115.3% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 2,823 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.3% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 173.1% during the second quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,476 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.9% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 6,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research set a $277.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total transaction of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $327.61 on Wednesday. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $220.43 and a 52-week high of $349.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.26. The company has a market capitalization of $227.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.