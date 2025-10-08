Abel Hall LLC Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,714,146. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $182.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 607.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

