Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,486 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. This trade represents a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day moving average is $159.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $357.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.