Abel Hall LLC Purchases 1,519 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Abel Hall LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,110,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.79 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

