Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 34.6% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 9.0% in the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.6% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 16.0% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEV shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GE Vernova from $544.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $606.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $621.76 and a 200 day moving average of $503.77. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.25 and a 12 month high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.