Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 93 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after buying an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $177.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The stock has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

