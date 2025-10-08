Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.8% of TI Trust Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $417,842,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $329.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $331.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.31.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.