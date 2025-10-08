Canopy Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Canopy Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

