Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 119.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 37.1% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $371.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

