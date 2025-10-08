iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Stock Position Lowered by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.7% of Canopy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,235,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,815,663,000 after buying an additional 663,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 37,782,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,273,000 after buying an additional 258,589 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,156,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,799 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,147,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 26.4%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

