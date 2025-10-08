iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

