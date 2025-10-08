Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Purchased by REAP Financial Group LLC

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $618.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $597.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

