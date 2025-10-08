The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $1,001,000. DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.4% during the second quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 17,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $208,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $112.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

