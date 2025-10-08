REAP Financial Group LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,915,000 after buying an additional 1,318,823 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,642,000 after buying an additional 380,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,890,000 after acquiring an additional 324,478 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $195.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

