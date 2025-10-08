Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Purchased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2,440.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,707,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,261,000 after acquiring an additional 81,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,443,000 after acquiring an additional 682,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $4,613,912,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $844.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $937.00. The firm has a market cap of $799.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $736.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $766.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

