Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has $21.91 Million Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 4.8% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 511.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,740 shares of company stock worth $1,870,800 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $657.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $695.41 and its 200 day moving average is $692.97. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

