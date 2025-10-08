Puzo Michael J Buys 2,039 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Puzo Michael J grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the second quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Finally, Corient IA LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $844.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $937.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $736.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.03. The firm has a market cap of $799.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.94.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

