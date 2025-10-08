Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 6,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Arete Research upgraded Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

