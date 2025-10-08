Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases 695 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. The trade was a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $287.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several research firms have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

