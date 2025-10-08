Lansing Street Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Lansing Street Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.44.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

