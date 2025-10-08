Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after purchasing an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,097,793,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,339,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,533,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $470.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $520.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

