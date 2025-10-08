AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $251.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $233.42 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.35 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. The trade was a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

