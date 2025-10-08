Lansing Street Advisors Has $1.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,067 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

