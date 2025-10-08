Matisse Capital Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Matisse Capital grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 53.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,191.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $506.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,163.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $1,425.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,337.63.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

