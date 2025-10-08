Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 3,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $142.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.75. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.63.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

