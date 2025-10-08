Deere & Company $DE Holdings Raised by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78.
Deere & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.18.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- EA’s $55 Billion Deal Spurs a Shake-Up in the Gaming Sector
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- These Are the 3 Hottest Sectors for Q3 Earnings Growth
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- AMD Could Double From Here—Thanks to Its Blockbuster OpenAI Deal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.