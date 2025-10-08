Deere & Company $DE Holdings Raised by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $461.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.94. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.18.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

