Sachetta LLC Trims Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Sachetta LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 418.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.4%

UNH opened at $363.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

