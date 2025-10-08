TPG Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

